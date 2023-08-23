AEW writes AR Fox out of All In as Christian resumes his war on dads

There was speculation AR Fox was another of the “real world” changes to All In Tony Khan mentioned on his media call yesterday. And after Nick Wayne & Darby Allin pulled out a win over Fox & Swerve Strickland on the Aug. 23 Dynamite, it looks like he joined Rey Fenix in being taken off the card for London’s Wembley Stadium this Sunday.

Strickland was rightly embarrassed he was pinned by the 18 year old Wayne, and he took it out on Fox. First he berated the man he just allied with a few weeks ago, then he order Prince Nana to kick him out of Mogul Embassy. Brian Cage showed up to take care of business.

Allin, Wayne & Sting showed up to save Fox from a further beatdown, with Darby forgiving his trainer for betraying him. They hugged it out, and Allin asked who would replace AE as Strickland’s partner for the Coffin Match at All In. It seemed obvious it would be Cage, but then another Cage showed up — Christian Cage, with the TNT title Darby is challenging for at All Out over his shoulder, and the dinosaur-man who’s technically the champion standing next to him.

Christian didn’t clarify if he, or Luchasaurus, or Brain are Swerve’s teammate for Wembley. But he did have someone with a dead father standing in the ring, and he didn’t hold back as he went in on Nick Wayne and his late father Buddy.

Other than Fox being out, we’ll have to get back to you on what this means for All In. It definitely means Darby has a little extra motivation to win the TNT title at All Out the week after though.

UPDATE: Excalibur’s card rundown later in the show clarified it will be Christian Cage & Swerve Strickland against Darby Allin & Sting in a Coffin Match at All In.

