AEW writes Rey Fenix out of All In as Santana & Ortiz return

Tony Khan warned us there were changes coming to the All In card, and a report came out shortly after the AEW head honcho said that indicating that one of those changes would involve Rey Fenix and the Stadium Stampede match set for London’s Wembley Stadium.

It looked like this spot early in his match with Jon Moxley on the Aug. 22 Dynamite would do it...

... but Fenix fought out and took Mox to the limit before passing out in a sleeper. That left the door open for Blackpool Combat Club’s Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta to show up with a crowbar and do a beatdown that would serve as a way to write the Lucha Bro out of All In.

There was more to the story, though. When Rey’s Stadium Stampede teammates Penta El Zero M, Eddie Kingston, Orange Cassidy & Best Friends showed up to save him, Santana & Ortiz returned for the first time since Blood & Guts last year where Santana tore his ACL.

Off-screen, things are reportedly still tense between the former LAX and Inner Circle teammates. But they were on the same page tonight, and that was not the same page their old friend Eddie was on. They brawled with Kingston & his team, then left with the BCC.

Eddie Kingston's ghosts return to haunt him as Santana and Ortiz have joined the Blackpool Combat Club#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/vyphBnsB3e — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) August 24, 2023

After Fenix was taken away in an ambulance, things got tense between Eddie and Mrs. Moxley, Renee Paquette.

Are Santana & Ortiz two of the BCC’s three MYSTERY PARTNERS for Wembley? Do they need a sixth man if Rey Fenix isn’t competing at All In?

UPDATE: Excalibur’s card rundown later in the show clarified Stadium Stampede is now five-on-five: the BCC and Santana & Ortiz vs. Eddie Kingston, Penta, Best Friends & Orange Cassidy.

