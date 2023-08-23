AEW Dynamite results, live blog (Aug. 23, 2023): All In go home

Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Dynamite, airing live tonight (Aug. 16) at 8 pm ET on TBS.

AEW will be in the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia for the start of Fyter Fest week, which also happens to be the last run of shows before their historic PPV on Sunday in London’s Wembley Stadium — All In!

The show will feature The Elite taking on Bullet Club Gold in trios action, and Renee Paquette interviewing MJF and Adam Cole individually.

Also on tonight’s card: Chris Jericho & WIll Ospreay sign their contract for All In, a face-to-face interview with FTR & The Young Bucks, Jon Moxley takes on Rey Fenix, Swerve Strickland & AR Fox do battle with Darby Allin & Nick Wayne, Jack Pretty retires the FTW title, Aussie Open defend their ROH Tag belts against The Hardys, Skye Blue & Ruby Soho go one-on-one, and more!

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR AUG. 23