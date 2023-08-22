Fozzy will play All In, aka the world’s biggest ‘Judas’ sing-a-long

Chris Jericho will face Will Ospreay at All In this Sunday (Aug. 27). Wrestling someone who many consider to be one of the best wrestlers in the world right now in front of 80,000 people at London’s Wembley Stadium would be enough for most people, but not Le Champion.

Multi-hyphenate Jericho already has a concert lined up for his band Fozzy on Friday night in the Big Smoke, their “highest selling, biggest headlining gig of all-time” at the O2 Forum in Kentish Town. Now, the Ocho informs us he’s bring the band to All In!

HUGE NEWS! @FOZZYROCK will be playing #Judas LIVE at #AEWAllIn from @wembleystadium! And get tix NOW for the biggest headlining show in our history this Friday at @O2ForumKTown at https://t.co/B5dYyfspEx! pic.twitter.com/H625QV7Aww — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) August 22, 2023

“That’s right. For the first time ever, I’m going to sing myself to the ring with Fozzy playing live. We are going to be playing ‘Judas’ live for YOU In Wembley Stadium at All In.”

Judas’ sing-a-longs are a staple of almost every Jericho wrestling appearance these days. whether AEW’s in front of a few thousand or ten thousand people. There was also going to be one at Wembley, but with Fozzy backing him?

This one will be epic, dudes and dudettes.