Expect changes to All In due to ‘real world’ issues, says Tony Khan

While he specified that he was not speaking about the Tag title match many have been speculating about since news broke of a felony charge against Cash Wheeler, AEW owner, president & booker Tony Khan did tell the media today (Aug. 22) that he expects the All In card to change between now and Sun., Aug. 27’s opening bell.

“There will be adjustments to the card — some of them have been planned from the beginning, some are things we’re dealing with on the fly.”

Khan went on to detail some changes he’s already had to make, like pulling a “main match” featuring Bryan Danielson after his injury at Forbidden Door. He also said he’d hoped to have British stars Jamie Hayter and PAC prominently featured on All In, but injuries prevented that.

“Now, I’m going to be honest with you about more stuff. I expect more changes. They were not changes I wanted to make, or planned to make. I’m not talking about the aformentioned matches. Not the World championship match [between MJF & Adam Cole] or even the World Tag Team title match, or any of the other matches that I just brought up. “There will probably be some other changes to the card necessitated by things happening in the real world. Stuff, in some cases, stuff that’s nobody’s fault, but stuff that is not related to the world of professional wrestling. And I am going to try to work through this week to make it as strong as possible, actually hopefully making the card better than it had been. “There will be changes to the card. I plan to add something, and I might have to make some changes in the body of the card as it stands right now. But they’re not substantive changes that will change the quality of the show and I’m very glad that the big matches are in such a good position right now.”

He went on to add that he’ll discuss the changes more after the show, as soon as the post-PPV media scrum on Sunday.

We may start seeing evidence of these changes tomorrow night on Dynamite. For now, you can check out the All In card as currently configured here.