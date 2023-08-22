Earlier today (Aug. 22), Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso reported that Cash Wheeler was still expected to wrestle at AEW’s All In PPV this Sunday in London despite his recent arrest in Florida for aggravated assault. The charge stems from an alleged road rage incident in which Wheeler was accused of flashing a gun at another driver; he’s pled not guilty and was released on a $2,500 bond.

The report confirmed what fans suspected based on the way AEW has continued to promote Wheeler’s Tag Team championship defense with his FTR partner Dax Harwood against The Young Bucks for the Aug. 27 event in Wembley Stadium. Any doubt was further dispelled by AEW head honcho hyped the rubber match between the two decorated teams on a media call this afternoon.

Khan’s hype led his being asked about Wheeler’s status. Here’s his reply (transcription courtesy Fightful):

“As for things that have happened outside of the ring, I can’t comment on the specifics at this time because I still don’t know everything. We’re still learning facts. Based on the information we have at this time, we’re still keeping an eye on that situation. At this time, I think it’s a very inconclusive situation. It differs from other times where we’ve come in and weighed in or acted on a situation based on the evidence because, in this case, with everything we’re looking at, I don’t think we have those facts right now. At this point, I think it’s rather inconclusive. I do very much look forward to the match and we’ll keep an eye out throughout this weekend and as long as it’s a pending situation.”

There’s been a lot of speculation about when Khan & others at AEW knew about Wheeler’s situation. While he turned himself in and was arraigned last Friday, the alleged incident occurred on July 27 and the arrest warrant issued on July 28, with Wheeler’s attorney entering his plea with the court on Aug. 3. Khan’s answer doesn’t specify when he learned about his star’s legal issue, but makes it sound like it was relatively recently:

“Because of the nature of it, I’ll be honest, it’s not like I’ve known for a long time, but on the other hand, I have tried to gather all the facts and information. I still think we don’t have all the facts here. I don’t want to comment too much on the situation, but we’re still gathering information and that’s what I’ve been trying to do for several days.”

Later in the call, he was more explicit:

“As of right now, I have no reason to believe — as of now — that there will be a status change to the Tag Team title match, which obviously we’ll keep an eye on that situation. I’m not saying I’m taking it lightly, but as of what I’ve seen right now, I haven’t seen enough to make a change there. And I’m not expecting to. But I will keep an eye on it, and I’m taking that seriously. But it also one of the most important matches in the history of the company, and I’m very excited about it.”

So baring some new piece of information that Team AEW hasn’t been able to find since last Friday, it looks like FTR/Young Bucks III is a go for this weekend. The teams are being advertised for a face-to-face interview on Dynamite tomorrow — likely a pre-tape like their segment on Collision last Saturday.

After AEW’s historic show in the UK, we’ll see if Wheeler faces any discipline for either the alleged incident, or a possible failure to inform his employers of it.