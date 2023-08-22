Collision’s numbers hold steady against NFL, UFC competition

The numbers are in for the tenth episode of AEW Collision on TNT.

Wrestlenomics reports the Aug. 19 Collision brought in 482,000 viewers and drew a .17 rating among 18-49 year olds. According to SpoilerTV, that was good for 13th place on cable. The audience is bigger than the previous episode by 6K. The demo number is unchanged, but Collision fell two spots in the cable rankings anyway.

Like the Aug. 12 edition, this one faced competition from NFL Network coverage of pre-season football. The UFC’s offering was more compelling, with preliminary fights for a PPV airing on ESPN instead of for one of their Fight Night streaming specials.

Is this Collision’s level when not facing a WWE premium live event? And if this is where the show will land once college football season starts, will Warner Bros Discovery be happy with top 20 finishes?

We’ll find out in the coming months. In the meantime, here’s a look at Collision’s viewership and demo rating over the course of its brief history:

