AEW usually tapes Rampage on Wednesdays. But with a trip to London for All In on the itinerary, Collision will be recorded after Dynamite this week. So they hung around in Lexington, Kentucky on Sat., Aug. 19 to film the Aug. 25 edition of Rampage in Rupp Arena.

Since we’re so far out, nothing was announced in advance (AEW typically sets the card for Rampage on Dynamite). But here’s what we’re getting Friday night, and how those matches went, courtesy of spoilers from PWInsider:

Orange Cassidy def. Aaron Solo, retaining the International title. Harley Cameron was out with her QTV teammate.

Serpentico def. Truth Magnum. Magnum was with his Outrunners partner, Turbo Floyd.

Luchasaurus def. a local talent (Cagematch says it was Michigan’s Ren Jones)

Saraya & Toni Storm def. Hikaru Shida & Dr. Britt Baker. Storm & Saraya were accompanied by Ruby Soho, but there’s no word of if this led to another pull apart brawl.

Interesting note from Fightful Select: Baker barely made it the Rampage taping in time, arriving at Rupp Arena just minutes before her match. Earlier on Saturday night, Baker was with an AEW contingent attending Kulture City’s Kulture Ball in Birmingham, Alabama where her long-time partner Adam Cole was honored as the organization’s Human Highlight Award Person of the Year.

