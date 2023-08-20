Miro with another incredible one-liner

One of my favorite things about AEW Collision each week is that it’s the show Miro appears on, and it’s always a treat to get any kind of appearance from Miro, even if, and maybe especially when, it’s just a video package of the man himself saying a few words.

That’s because he always makes ‘em count.

I’ve spoken many times about Miro being a one-liner factory and he added to that this week with the following:

"I am godless, but I know you are not because you pray to me now!"



Miro has sent a haunting message to Powerhouse Hobbs!



Watch #AEWCollision Fight For The Fallen LIVE on TNT!@TrueWillieHobbs | @ToBeMiro pic.twitter.com/FAYTEAJYRy — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 20, 2023

“Hobbs, we have a lot in common, and I’m not just talking about our muscles. I, too, used to rely on a book for guidance. I, too, used to surround myself with distractions. But now The Redeemer walks alone — no matter how much my heart breaks for her. Even when my puny god is trying to push me down, shrinks me into nothing because I won’t kneel for that fool. “But Hobbs, I am not here to feud with my god, I am here to replace him. And you talk about redemption when at All out redemption is coming for you and it’s going to piss on your cold, dead body. I am godless but I know you are not because you pray to me now.”

Unspeakably awesome. He may be the most reliable guy in all of wrestling. You know you’re always going to get something memorable every time he speaks.

I love him so very much.

Anyway, here are all the videos from Collision this week: