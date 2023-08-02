Days after coming up short in an attempt to win the AEW World Tag titles — and choosing friendship with Adam Cole during and after the match on Collision — Maxwell Jacob Friedman made his way out to the ring on Aug. 2’s 200th episode of AEW Dynamite.

MJF shared that he lives with attention deficit disorder, and a related syndrome called rejection sensitive disorder. That, and experiences like the anti-semitic bullying story he shared during his feud with CM Punk, caused Max to become one of the people who tormented him. Choosing to become a scumbag isolated him, but it also limited him.

But it’s easy to be a jerk, and make people hate him. It’s hard to be vulnerable. And now, he’s seen the fans accept him, and he’s ready to be their scumbag. MJF gave most of the credit to his tag partner-turned-best friend, Adam Cole.

Cole made his way to the ring to tell his friend how impressed he is by him. Not just because he’s one of the best wrestlers in the world at a young age, but because he’s becoming a good person. Adam told him he wasn’t alone, and how proud of him he is.

That wasn’t what Friedman called him out for, though. The champ promised his friend a shot at the World title no matter what happened against FTR, but MJF decided Cole didn’t deserve a match... at least not any match. He deserved THE MATCH — a World title shot in the main event of All In at London’s Wembley Stadium!

Can their friendship survive that? Cole’s friendship with Roderick Strong hasn’t survived the Better Than You BAY BAY team, and with this news it looks like Roddy might be ready to throw in with ROH’s The Kingdom.

Should be an interesting August. And we haven’t even mentioned Punk’s Real World title.

