Another group of AEW originals have re-signed with the company

Kenny Omega, Matt & Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks, and Hangman Adam Page have all been with All Elite Wrestling since its inception back in 2019. They’ve been prominently featured in the promotion the whole time, with Omega & the Jacksons also serving as Executive Vice-Presidents in Tony Khan’s company.

So fans were excited to learn earlier today (Aug. 2) that the quartet known as The Elite have re-signed with All Elite Wrestling on new long-term contracts.

The leader of another group that’s been with the company since day one was not thrilled to see all the hullabaloo about The Elite’s new deals, however. No one on his squad has a corporate title, and while they’ve been involved in some huge moments in the company’s history they’ve never been as integral as Hangman, Kenny, and Matt & Nick.

But can’t some evil brothers get a press release?

Dark Order also re-signed. Where’s our press release? https://t.co/bcECwrF5XV — EVIL UNO of DARK ORDER (@EvilUno) August 2, 2023

Maybe if the promotion went by different initials...

All Dark Order Wrestling — EVIL UNO of DARK ORDER (@EvilUno) August 2, 2023

Fightful reports they’ve confirmed this isn’t just kayfabe jealousy; Dark Order did recently sign new three year contracts with AEW. But neither they nor Evil Uno specify which members of the group re-upped. On AEW and Ring of Honor programming, the group currently consists of Uno, John Silver, Alex Reynolds, and Brodie Lee Jr. (Stu Grayson recently joined The Righteous in ROH).

As long as they’ve got some representation. After all...