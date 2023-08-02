Tony Khan offers updates on Bryan Danielson, Jamie Hayter injury status

Jamie Hayter dropped the AEW Women’s World championship to Toni Storm at Double or Nothing, and we haven’t seen her since — nor have we heard much about the injury which reportedly led to the title change. And what we have heard doesn’t sound great.

Bryan Danielson beat Kazuchika Okada with a broken arm, which he & others have since told us was a worse break than was originally suspected. Danielson also offered a post-surgery update on his recovery a couple weeks ago.

Now, AEW owner/president/booker Tony Khan has news on both his injured stars. In line with what we’ve gotten so far, what Khan told Mike Johnson in an interview for PWInsider Elite gives us a better idea of what’s going on with Danielson but sheds little light on Hayter’s situation:

“Well, those are two great talents to the top stars in AEW, Jamie Hayter, and of course the American Dragon, Bryan Danielson. They’re different situations. “I think there’s a little more clarity as to when Bryan Danielson will be back from his injury. I am very excited to get Bryan back. I don’t want to put a timetable because it’s a challenging injury and a tough recovery, but I’m very confident Bryan will be back later this year. “I’m still not sure when Jamie Hayter will be cleared and she doesn’t know and we don’t know, but hopefully sooner rather than later. “Bryan, I am very confident you’ll see in a matter of months though.”

As feared, sounds like neither will be back for All In & All Out. We’ll keep our fingers crossed we’ll see them both “sooner rather than later”.