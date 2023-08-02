Tony Khan responds to Triple H calling AEW a ‘secondary promotion’

Triple H didn’t mention AEW by name while discussing Cody Rhodes return to WWE in Peacock’s American Nightmare documentary, but everyone knew what company he was talking about when he said Rhodes’ dream wasn’t to win the World title with a “secondary promotion”.

Everyone also knew we’d eventually get Tony Khan’s thoughts on that soundbite. Jay Reddick of the Orlando Sentinel gave AEW’s head honcho the opportunity while interviewing him about Dynamite 200.

Here’s what TK said:

“We certainly won’t be the secondary promotion at All In. We’re No. 1 in the UK, on TV and with a record gate. I have a lot of respect for Cody. I know these weren’t his words, to be fair, but we’re not secondary in a lot of markets — for the first time in a long time, WWE has been secondary in a lot of markets. … I’m proud of where we’re at and we’re not taking a back seat to anybody.”

It’s smart to use the opportunity to bring up the amazing success of All In, AEW’s upcoming PPV from London’s Wembley Stadium which has sold more than 70,000 tickets without announcing a match and has a chance to have the biggest crowd in history. But Khan’s claim that WWE is secondary in a lot of markets feels like a reach considering how well their live shows have been performing lately around the world — including in the United Kingdom with Money in the Bank.

Alls fair in wrestling war though, we reckon.