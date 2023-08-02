AEW Dynamite results, live blog (Aug. 2, 2023): 200th episode

Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Dynamite, airing tonight (July 26) at 8 pm ET on TBS.

AEW will be in Tampa, Florida’s Yuengling Center to celebrate the 200th episode of Dynamite! Jon Moxley, Trent Beretta & Penta El Zero Miedo will battle in an Anything Goes Match, while The Elite face Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh in trios action and Chris Jericho is caught between two groups as he teams with Konosuke Takeshita against Sammy Guevara & Daniel Garcia. We’ve got two championship matches on tap, with Toni Storm defending her AEW Women’s title against Hikaru Shida, and Aussie Open putting the ROH Tag belts on the line vs. El Hijo Del Vikingo & Komader. Plus, MJF speaks after failing to win the AEW Tag titles with Adam Cole & choosing friendship anyway, FTW champ Jack Perry has a face-to-face with ECW legend Jerry Lynn — and more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the Dynamite live blog kicks off once the show starts on TBS. It will be below this line here.

Enjoy the show!

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR AUG. 2