Miro has wrestled three total matches in AEW ever since he returned to TV for the launch of Collision in June. These matches were all obvious wins for Miro against low carders Tony Nese, Anthony Henry, and Nick Comoroto. Needless to say, many fans have been disappointed in Miro’s slow start back into AEW storylines over the last two months.

Miro isn’t a factor for the All In card on Aug. 27 in Wembley Stadium. However, the All Out pay-per-view takes place one week later (Sept. 3) in Chicago, and Miro is now one of the few stars who has been officially booked for the event.

After Powerhouse Hobbs issued a challenge to The Redeemer last week on Collision, Miro responded on tonight’s show to accept the fight. And it wouldn’t be a Miro promo without more words about his puny god:

"I am godless, but I know you are not because you pray to me now!"



Miro has sent a haunting message to Powerhouse Hobbs!



That gives us the following card for All Out on Sunday, Sept. 3 in Chicago:

Luchasaurus (c) vs. Darby Allin for the TNT championship

Miro vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

Who do you think will win when Miro and Hobbs go at it in Chicago, Cagesiders?