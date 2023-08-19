CM Punk dresses up as a jobber to accept Samoa Joe’s challenge for All In

Last week’s episode of AEW Collision ended with Samoa Joe choking out CM Punk for not answering Joe’s challenge for a match at All In on Aug. 27 in London’s Wembley Stadium.

On tonight’s episode, Punk didn’t waste any time giving Joe an answer.

Joe was booked in a match against a masked jobber named the Golden Vampire. But things quickly went awry when that jobber got the jump on Joe and hit him with a GTS. He unmasked to reveal that it was CM Punk in disguise:

Samoa Joe didn't even enter the ring before the Golden Vampire attacked him!



The Golden Vampire is CM PUNK!!!



CM accepted Samoa’s challenge for All In, and the match was made official. Punk’s “Real World Championship” will be at stake.

It leaves us with this current line-up for Aug. 27’s All In:

• MJF (c) vs. Adam Cole for the AEW World championship • FTR (c) vs. The Young Bucks for the AEW World Tag Team titles • Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Saraya. vs. Dr. Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s World championship • CM Punk (c) vs. Samoa Joe for the “Real World Championship” • The Golden Elite (Hangman Page, Kenny Omega & Kota Ibushi) vs. Bullet Club Gold (Juice Robinson & Jay White) & Konosuke Takeshita • Chris Jericho vs. Will Ospreay • Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta) & MYSTERY PARTNERS vs. Eddie Kingston, Lucha Bros (Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix), Orange Cassidy & Best Friends (Trent Beretta & Chuck Taylor) in Stadium Stampede • AR Fox & Swerve Strickland vs. Darby Allin & Sting in a Coffin Match • Aussie Open (c) vs. MJF & Adam Cole for the Ring of Honor Tag titles

