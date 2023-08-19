From a business perspective, All In was a success for AEW before they announced a single match.

But as we get closer to the opening bell ringing in London’s Wembley Stadium on Sun., Aug. 27, a lot of industry observers and wrestling fans have been closely tracking just how successful AEW’s debut show in the United Kingdom will be.

That’s involved watching it pass some of the biggest shows in pro wrestling history on metrics like tickets sold, and tickets out. In the rankings for the latter, WrestleTix yesterday (Aug. 19) reported that 80,846 tickets have now been distributed for All In, breaking a record set by WrestleMania 32 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

WrestleMania 32‘s number takes some explaining however. WWE announced an attendance figure of more than 100,000 on the night of the show, but even Vince McMahon admitted the figure included “ushers and ticket takers and all of that”. WrestleTix is using a number Fightful got from the Arlington Police Department, which led to the site reporting, “80,709 fans went through the turnstiles at WrestleMania 32”.

And, as Dave Meltzer pointed out in his latest Daily Update for f4wonline, using “through the turnstiles” means we won’t know how many of the tickets AEW has distributed for All In will be used next Sunday. So we can’t really say they’ve beaten that mark until fans head to their seats in Wembley. But with more than a week to go, they stand a really good chance of doing so.

It all leaves us more or less where we started... All In is a big box office success for AEW, and the people who care about how big will probably be dissecting and debating the numbers for a while.