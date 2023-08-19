We’ll hear from FTR tonight on Collision, and next week on Dynamite

FTR’s Daniel “Cash” Wheeler is in legal jeopardy due to his alleged involvement in a “road rage-type incident” during which he’s said to have “flashed a handgun” (details of what led to Wheeler’s arrest yesterday (Aug. 18) can be found here).

There’s been a lot of speculation about if this will affect Wheeler’s status for AEW All In at London’s Wembley Stadium next Sunday (Aug. 27).

From the perspective of the local authorities in Florida presiding over Wheeler’s case, there doesn’t appear to be anything stopping him from working the show. The court didn’t take his passport, and no travel restrictions were mentioned as his not guilty plea was entered and his bond set at $2,500 during his arraignment. You can find a lot of theories on the wrestle web about how officials in the United Kingdom might handle a case like Wheeler’s, but we’ve seen no indication of how they’ll actually handle Wheeler’s case.

AEW’s only official statement on Wheeler’s situation doesn’t tell us anything either, just that they’re “closely monitoring” it. The way they’re promoting FTR for Collision tonight and next week’s go home edition of Dynamite makes it seem like Wheeler & Dax Harwood’s Tag title defense against The Young Bucks is still on.

On Collision, we’ll “hear from” FTR. They’re probably not going to say anything about Wheeler’s legal issue, especially since he pled not guilty to the aggravated assault with a firearm charge. FTR’s segment could be used to change or call off the match set for Wembley, but if that was going to happen AEW probably wouldn’t be promising a sitdown interview with Dax, Cash & The Bucks for the Aug. 23 Dynamite.

We’ll know more after tonight’s show from Lexington, Kentucky. Here’s an updated line-up for that show, and next Wednesday’s Fyter Fest/All In go home from Duluth, Georgia.