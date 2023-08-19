AEW Collision results, live blog (Aug. 19, 2023): Fight for the Fallen

Here’s a place to check results and comment along with the new episode of AEW Collision, airing live tonight (Aug. 19) at 8 pm ET on TNT.

AEW is broadcasting this week from Lexington, Kentucky’s Rupp Arena, and closing out a week of Fight for the Fallen shows helping to raise money for the Maui Food Bank as they support those impacted by the wildfires in Hawaii. You can chip in here..

Tonight, Darby Allin keeps his sights on the TNT title and gets ready to challenge Luchasaurus for the belt at All Out by taking on the man behind the dinosaur-man, Christian Cage! Plus, Samoa Joe will continue his efforts to get “Real” AEW World champ CM Punk to accept his challenge for All In next Sunday in London, Willow Nightingale battles Diamante, and more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the Collision live blog kicks off once the show starts on TNT. It will be below this line here.

Enjoy the show!

AEW COLLISION RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR AUG. 19