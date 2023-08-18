Court releases affidavit detailing road rage allegation against Cash Wheeler

The Orange County [Florida] Clerk’s office has uploaded the “Affidavit for Arrest Warrant” that the Orlando Police Department filed to obtain a warrant to arrest AEW’s Cash Wheeler (real name Daniel Wheeler) on a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm.

This is a sworn statement from Wheeler’s accuser, recorded by a police offcer. It’s dated July 28, 2023. It is important to note that this is just an accusation, of a crime for which Wheeler has pled not guilty, and that the legal process to determine if he is guilty or not has just begun.

While the document is in the public record, we have redacted personal information for both parties:

[Alleged victim] stated he was driving west on Interstate [x] north of Exit [xx]. He noticed [what was later determined to be Wheeler’s car] weaving in and out of traffic honking its horn, so he moved to the far-right lane to let the [vehicle] pass. [Alleged victim] said the [vehicle] took the right shoulder to drive around him on the passenger side of his vehicle. [Alleged victim] looked over and noticed a white male with a beard pointing a semi-automatic handgun out of the driver’s window at him with a strong stare. [Alleged victim] said he feared for his life at this time. [Alleged victim] stated he slowed down to get out of the way of the firearm and ended up behind the suspect vehicle at this time. At this time both were committed to exit [xx]. [Alleged victim] took pictures of the [suspect vehicle] bearing [a license plate registered to Wheeler]. After taking the picture, [Alleged victim] said he called 911 and gave vehicle information to dispatch the details of what occurred. He explained he could not be late for work and asked the officer to meet him at his work.

The affidavit goes on to explain the alleged victim was able to pick Wheeler out of a six photo array presented to him by the officer. Combined with his sworn statement, the photo identification gave police probable cause to get a warrant for Wheeler’s arrest.

Wheeler issued his not guilty plea through a lawyer on Aug. 3, then turned himself in and was arraigned today (Aug. 18). You can read more about that here.