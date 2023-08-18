Video of Daniel Wheeler (aka AEW World Tag Team champion Cash Wheeler of FTR) being arraigned this morning (Fri., Aug. 18) has made its way online, and provides needed context for the news of his recent arrest on a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm.

The Ninth Judicial Circuit Courts live stream arraignments from the Orange County (Florida) Jail, which is where this information comes from. Wheeler was arrested in Orlando, the seat of and largest city in Orange County.

Wheeler’s attorney states that his client turned himself in late last night, and requested bail be set at $2,500 for what the prosecutor then described as a “road rage-type incident” where the 36 year old wrestler “flashed a handgun at the alleged victim”. She did not argue for higher bail, as both counselors agreed that this was not a domestic incident & that Wheeler does not know the other parties involved, and that he has no prior criminal record & owns a home in the Orlando suburb of Maitland.

The judge agreed as well and set Wheeler’s bond as requested. He also ordered Wheeler to turn in any weapons he owns to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office within 12 hours, and to have no contact with the alleged victim or any witnesses in the case.

A warrant was issued for Wheeler’s arrest on July 28, the day after the alleged incident. He pled not guilty to the single third degree felony charge through his lawyer on Aug. 3. All of that is fairly standard in a situation like the one in which Wheeler appears to be involved.

Regarding FTR’s planned AEW World Tag title defense against The Young Bucks scheduled for Aug. 27’s All In in London, the judge did not list Wheeler’s passport among the items he was to turn over to the court. PWInsider says they’ve confirmed that, in a report that also states “there are currently no restrictions on Wheeler traveling internationally that have been imposed by the court.”

AEW’s only statement on the matter thus far can be found in on our original post on Wheeler’s arrest here.