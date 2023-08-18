The Orlando Sentinel reports that Daniel Wheeler — who wrestling fans know as Cash Wheeler, one half of current AEW Tag Team champions FTR — was arrested this morning (Fri., Aug. 18) by Orlando police.

Orange County records show he was booked in Circuit Court on one charge of aggravated assault with a firearm, a third degree felony in the State of Florida. Though the arrest occurred this morning, a warrant was filed on July 28. Wheeler pled not guilty through his attorney on Aug. 3. A hearing is scheduled for 1pm ET today.

No other details about the incident which led to Wheeler’s arrest are available as of this writing. UPDATE: More information became available after his arraignment. Read about that here.

While obviously not the most important aspect of the situation, the business ramifications for Wheeler’s employers could be significant. With his long-time tag partner Dax Harwood, the 36 year old Wheeler is scheduled to defend FTR’s titles against The Young Bucks on Sun., Aug. 27 in Wembley Stadium at All In before one of the biggest crowds in pro wrestling history. That match was set-up and announced on television after Wheeler filed his plea with the court.

AEW issued the following statement to the Sentinel:

“AEW has been made aware of the charge, and we are closely monitoring the situation. (Wheeler) is fully cooperating with local authorities.”

More as we have it.