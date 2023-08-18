Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Rampage, airing tonight at its 10 pm ET regular start time on TNT.

The latest edition of Rampage comes our way on tape from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee (spoilers are here, if you’re interested - and if you are and choose to discuss them in the comments, please use the spoiler tag).

Tonight’s show features a tag match with two of the four wrestler’s in All In’s Women’s title match, with Toni Storm teaming with Outcasts teammate Ruby Soho to take on champ Hikaru Shida & her partner Skye Blue. Plus, we’ll hear from another person in the 4Way at Wembley Stadium, Dr. Britt Baker.

Also on the card: Rey Fenix warms up for Stadium Stampede by facing Komander, ROH Tag champs Aussie Open take on Ethan Page & Brother Zay, and more!

Come right back here at 10 pm ET when Rampage kicks off on TNT. We’ll update the post with everything that happens on the show below the line.

Enjoy the show!

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS FOR AUG. 18