Dynamite’s numbers rise as it remains #1 on cable

The ratings and viewership data are in for this week’s (Aug. 16) episode of AEW Dynamite.

Per Pro Wrestling Torch, the Fight for the Fallen edition of Dynamite was watched by 874,000 viewers and scored a 0.32 rating among 18-49 year olds.

These numbers are both up from last week: 3% in total audience and a more significant 10% in the demo. That’s trending in the right direction with two big PPV events — Aug. 27’s All In and Sept. 3’s All Out — coming up in the next three weeks, even if overall viewership is still lagging behind where Dynamite was heading into All Out last year.

Most importantly, Wrestlenomics adds that Dynamite again finished first among cable originals in 18-49 ratings.

We’ll see where the numbers go for next Wednesday’s Fyter Fest/All In go home. In the meantime...

Here’s a breakdown of AEW viewership and rating in the 18-49 demo over the last year:

For complete results and this week’s Dynamite live blog click here. To read a recap & review of the night’s events click here. For video highlights of the show click here.