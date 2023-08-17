Sting brought his Joker persona to AEW, and Impact was ready

When Sting returned to Dynamite last Wednesday for the first time since busting his mouth on a dive off a ladder, his face was painted a little differently than it had been at any other point during his AEW run. As the 64 year old made it clear to Swerve Strickland he wanted a match for All In, The Icon’s facial expressions were a bit more exaggerated, too.

Those touches were there when Sting returned to our screens last night (Aug. 16). He spoke on the latest Dynamite too, and as he was tormenting Prince Nana to send a message to his Mogul Embassy faction-mates Strickland & AR Fox, it became clear... Joker Sting was back.

Well, that’s what you thought if you’re familiar with his work during the early days of the Hulk Hogan/Eric Bischoff era of TNA (now known as Impact) Wrestling. If you’re not, you were probably pretty confused.

Luckily, your friends at Impact were ready with this COMPLETE HISTORY of a comics & movie-inspired Sting persona that’s just a little less famous than Crow Sting.

If you don’t have two hours to spare, or would rather spend it doing something other than watching the Stinger do his version of Batman’s greatest villain (which was inspired by Heath Ledger’s Academy Award-winning performance in The Dark Knight, but that also contains quite a bit of Jack Nicholson’s from the 1989 Tim Burton Batman, a touch of Cesar Romero take on the Crown Prince of Crime from the 1960s camp classic television show, and — at least in my estimation — more than a little Jim Carrey, for some reason) in service of turning Hogan face?

You’ll almost certainly be able to enjoy/judge his All In program without the history lesson.

Excited Joker Sting is back? Intrigued to see him for the first time? Sound off below, Cagesiders.