AEW’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre Deathmatch — a marketing-driven effort sponsored by the makers of the new Texas Chainsaw Massacre video game — was widely panned by online wrestling fans & pundits* after it went down on Dynamite last night (Aug. 16).

Tony Khan’s announcement he’s donating all the proceeds his company received to the Maui Food Bank probably isn’t going to change anyone’s opinion of the ten minutes they spent watching Jeff Jarrett’s Leatherface-assisted championship victory over Jeff Hardy. But it’s a welcome move, and just might dull those criticisms a bit.

So there’s no confusion about what “proceeds” means, those in attendance at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena report Khan told the crowd it meant “every dime” AEW got for the match. On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said he heard that “was a big number. It was over a $100,000 sponsorship.”

Maui Food Bank, the charity all of AEW’s Fight for the Fallen shows this week are promoting as they work to help people impacted by the wildfires on Hawaii’s second biggest island that have killed more than 100 people, certainly isn’t going to complain.