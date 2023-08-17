Dynamite maximized the minutes of its hottest act on Aug. 16, giving Maxwell Jacob Friedman & Adam Cole — aka Better Than You BAY BAY — another pair of segments in last night’s Fight for the Fallen episode.

As they have since realizing they struck gold by pairing these the rivals up for the recent Blind Eliminator Tournament, first we got a pre-taped comedy bit. This was focused on their All In pre-show match, a Ring of Honor Tag Team title shot against Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis of Aussie Open. After a scouting trip/plug for Outback Steakhouse, MJF rejects Cole’s Crocodile Dundee training sesh in favor of working on his new wildlife video-inspired move.

Then, Tony Khan scolds them for practicing their existing finisher in what felt like a wink to calls for him to crackdown on backstage drama:

Things got serious in the ring, with each man cutting a passionate babyface promo about how much wrestling at Wembley Stadium and their partner/opponent there means to them. Both Adam & Max put the belt they’ll be fighting over in the main event above everything else though.

Any tension from that was defused by an attack by Aussie Open. Davis & Fletcher avoided both the Kangaroo Kick and the Double Clothesline, then Cole considered sending a superkick message to his best friend, the champ:

MJF’s really settling into his face character (aka “Our Scumbag”), and Cole has a ready-made faction to watch his back post-heel turn in Roderick Strong & The Kingdom. It’ll break our hearts, but we think that’s where this is going... possibly with Friedman losing his belt to really solidify him as a fan favorite and let him chase his betrayer, CM Punk, or both.

Let us know where you think this is headed in the comments. On your way down there, check out the rest of the highlights from the Aug. 16’s Fight for the Fallen edition of Dynamite in the following playlist:

BCC’s Yuta takes on former mentor & International champ, Orange Cassidy!

Is Chris Jericho a family man? Jericho gives Don Callis his answer!

Could Darby & Nick Wayne get a step closer to revenge against Mogul Embassy?

Britt Baker DMD & The Bunny fight for a spot at AEW ALL In at Wembley!

FIRST EVER Texas Chain Saw Massacre Death Match! Jeff Jarrett vs Jeff Hardy!

The House of Black viciously attack the Acclaimed!

The Young Bucks & The Gunns in a battle for the Best Brother Tag Team!

For complete results and the live blog for Dynamite click here. To read a complete recap & review of all the night’s events click here.