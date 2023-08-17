AEW hung around Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee after Aug. 16’s live broadcast of Dynamite to tape the episode of Rampage which will premiere tomorrow night (Aug. 18).

In an uncharacteristic move, AEW didn’t announce any matches for Friday’s card during last night’s Dynamite broadcast. Let’s see how the results panned out, courtesy of spoilers from Wrestling Observer and PWInsider:

Rey Fenix def. Komander via pinfall

Ring of Honor Tag Team champions Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) def. Brother Zay & Ethan Page. One report says this was a title match, the other doesn’t specify.

Sammy Guevara def. Jon Cruz (Serpentico without his mask)

Hikaru Shida & Skye Blue def. Toni Storm & Ruby Soho via pinfall (Shida on Soho). The Outcasts attacked after the bell, which brought out Dr. Britt Baker for a pull apart brawl between the four people in All In’s Women’s championship match.

Do you plan to check out Rampage at 10 pm ET on TNT?