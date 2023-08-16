AEW’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre between Jeff Hardy & Jeff Jarrett started with Hardy picking a weapon off the wall in a darkened Bridgestone Arena hallway, and it wasn’t long until Matt Hardy dumped fake blood on the heads of Jeff & Karen Jarrett with Ethan Page & Brother Zay stunted on them.
This exact thing happened in a dream once#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/v2fsFK1vCR— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) August 17, 2023
In other words it was ridiculous. Did you expect anything else?
They brawled through the red-light bowels of the building in Nashville during a commercial, with Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh & Sonjay Dutt getting involved for Double-J along the way. We eventually got the the ring where there was already plenty of plunder. Putting Jarrett through a table with a Swanton Bomb had Hardy poised for victory, but that was when Leatherface showed up as Jarrett promised, but he wasn’t there to help the WWE Hall of Famer.
Well hell...#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/R2AsfpTx9i— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) August 17, 2023
Leatherface took out Dutt with a boot to the midsection, then chased off Mrs. Jarrett. The distraction allowed Lethal to hit Hardy with a hammer though. A chokeslam from Singh, and they were able to pull Double-J onto the other Jeff for a pinfall victory.
They weren’t lying about Leatherface, and they weren’t lying about this being a championship match. And it’s got Leatherface right on it!
This wasn’t for everyone, but if you’ve got space in your heart for dumb fun... it had a lot of that. And that belt is gorgeous.
