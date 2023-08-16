AEW’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre between Jeff Hardy & Jeff Jarrett started with Hardy picking a weapon off the wall in a darkened Bridgestone Arena hallway, and it wasn’t long until Matt Hardy dumped fake blood on the heads of Jeff & Karen Jarrett with Ethan Page & Brother Zay stunted on them.

This exact thing happened in a dream once#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/v2fsFK1vCR — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) August 17, 2023

In other words it was ridiculous. Did you expect anything else?

They brawled through the red-light bowels of the building in Nashville during a commercial, with Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh & Sonjay Dutt getting involved for Double-J along the way. We eventually got the the ring where there was already plenty of plunder. Putting Jarrett through a table with a Swanton Bomb had Hardy poised for victory, but that was when Leatherface showed up as Jarrett promised, but he wasn’t there to help the WWE Hall of Famer.

Leatherface took out Dutt with a boot to the midsection, then chased off Mrs. Jarrett. The distraction allowed Lethal to hit Hardy with a hammer though. A chokeslam from Singh, and they were able to pull Double-J onto the other Jeff for a pinfall victory.

They weren’t lying about Leatherface, and they weren’t lying about this being a championship match. And it’s got Leatherface right on it!

This wasn’t for everyone, but if you’ve got space in your heart for dumb fun... it had a lot of that. And that belt is gorgeous.

Get complete results and coverage of everything on tonight’s Fight for the Fallen edition of Dynamite here.