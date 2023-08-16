Will Ospreay returns to AEW after Chris Jericho rejects Don Callis

On the Aug. 16 AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho finally gave Don Callis his answer about joining his old friend’s new Family. After Jericho Appreciation Society’s intervention on their leader last week, Jericho decided he need to get selfish, return to his roots, and join Don’s team.

Chris Jericho said YES to joining the Don Callis Family!



Watch #AEWDynamite Fight for the Fallen LIVE on TBS!@TheDonCallis | @IAmJericho pic.twitter.com/ZdXVpNRSQu — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 17, 2023

Before they went out to celebrate though, Chris wanted to see the painting Callis commissioned for the occasion. It seems Don thought Jericho was going to reject him (so did we), and the artwork reflected what he planned to do to Le Champeon after he did.

Don preparing for the worst and got the best?#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/2hzSecuz3M — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) August 17, 2023

Jericho naturally didn’t like it, and planned to show Callis that with his fists. But Don had a back-up plan — the man he helped beat Kenny Omega at Forbidden Door, Will Ospreay!

Don Callis called in the services of Will Ospreay!



Watch #AEWDynamite Fight for the Fallen LIVE on TBS!@TheDonCallis | @IAmJericho | @WillOspreay pic.twitter.com/aky1MmI2hP — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 17, 2023

With Ospreay & Konosuke Takeshita putting the boots to Jericho, Callis busted him open by bashing the framed portrait over his head. Sammy Guevara made the save for his mentor. Guevara was the last person to walk away from Jericho during last week’s JAS meeting, and the only one who said he’d have Chris’ back if he needed him. Looks like he does.

Will Guevara be involved in Jericho’s match at All In? Rumor was it would just be Ospreay vs. Jericho, and after this interview with the Ocho, that’s what it looks like it will be:

Chris Jericho just challenged Will Ospreay to a match at #AEWAllIn!



Sunday, August 27th LIVE from Wembley Stadium in London, UK at 6pm BST/1pm ET/10am PT!



Watch #AEWDynamite Fight for the Fallen LIVE on TBS!@IamJericho | @WillOspreay pic.twitter.com/VIfWMaUPiA — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 17, 2023

