Will Ospreay returns to AEW after Chris Jericho rejects Don Callis

By Sean Rueter
On the Aug. 16 AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho finally gave Don Callis his answer about joining his old friend’s new Family. After Jericho Appreciation Society’s intervention on their leader last week, Jericho decided he need to get selfish, return to his roots, and join Don’s team.

Before they went out to celebrate though, Chris wanted to see the painting Callis commissioned for the occasion. It seems Don thought Jericho was going to reject him (so did we), and the artwork reflected what he planned to do to Le Champeon after he did.

Jericho naturally didn’t like it, and planned to show Callis that with his fists. But Don had a back-up plan — the man he helped beat Kenny Omega at Forbidden Door, Will Ospreay!

With Ospreay & Konosuke Takeshita putting the boots to Jericho, Callis busted him open by bashing the framed portrait over his head. Sammy Guevara made the save for his mentor. Guevara was the last person to walk away from Jericho during last week’s JAS meeting, and the only one who said he’d have Chris’ back if he needed him. Looks like he does.

Will Guevara be involved in Jericho’s match at All In? Rumor was it would just be Ospreay vs. Jericho, and after this interview with the Ocho, that’s what it looks like it will be:

Get complete results and coverage of everything on tonight’s Fight for the Fallen edition of Dynamite here.

