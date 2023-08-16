Heading into the Aug. 16 episode of Dynamite, AEW had five matches booked for their historic PPV in London’s Wembley Stadium. After the show, they’d filled one of the existing five All In matches, and added three more.

Dr. Britt Baker defeated The Bunny to grab the final spot in the Women’s title 4Way match. Eddie Kingston returned to continue his issues with the Blackpool Combat Club, joining Orange Cassidy, Best Friends & Lucha Bros for Stadium Stamped against the BCC & three unnamed allies of their choosing.

Those allies won’t be Konosuke Takeshita or Bullet Club Gold, since those guys will be in trios action against The Golden Elite after the heels took out Kenny Omega. And since Don Callis’ “son” is busy there, he recruited Will Ospreay from New Japan to deal with Chris Jericho after an alliance with his old friend fell apart.

It leaves us with this current line-up for Aug. 27’s All In:

• MJF (c) vs. Adam Cole for the AEW World championship • FTR (c) vs. The Young Bucks for the AEW World Tag Team titles • Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Saraya. vs. Dr. Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s World championship • The Golden Elite (Hangman Page, Kenny Omega & Kota Ibushi) vs. Bullet Club Gold (Juice Robinson & Jay White) & Konosuke Takeshita • Chris Jericho vs. Will Ospreay • Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta) & MYSTERY PARTNERS vs. Eddie Kingston, Lucha Bros (Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix), Orange Cassidy & Best Friends (Trent Beretta & Chuck Taylor) in Stadium Stampede • AR Fox & Swerve Strickland vs. Darby Allin & Sting in a Coffin Match • Aussie Open (c) vs. MJF & Adam Cole for the Ring of Honor Tag titles

CM Punk vs. Samoa Joe also figures to be on the card, and maybe a rematch between House of Black and The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn after Malakai Black & crew made a Wednesday night appearance to bloody up Max Caster & Daddy Ass’ boots.

The show starts at noon ET next Sunday, and will be available on PPV here in the states and on various platforms around the world.

Like how it’s shaping up?