Kenny Omega sat down with Jim Ross to talk about his future plans, and said that he’s tried to not become obsessed with getting revenge against his “uncle” Don Callis and his new “son” Konosuke Takeshita. But he knows he’s not going to be able to move on without dealing with it, so he plans to take out Takeshita.

That brought out Callis himself, and he wasn’t alone. Not only was Takeshita there, but so was Bullet Club Gold!

The four-on-one beatdown sent Kenny to the hospital, which took us to the infamous pre-tape Hangman Page filmed somewhere in the Greensboro, North Carolina area last weekend. Page revealed that at All In, it will be him, Kota Ibushi (making his second-ever AEW appearance) & Kenny vs. Takeshita, Jay White & Juice Robinson.

Get complete results and coverage of everything on tonight’s Fight for the Fallen edition of Dynamite here.