Eddie Kingston returns to set-up Stadium Stampede for All In (UPDATED)

Orange Cassidy opened the Aug. 16 Dynamite, making his 29th defense of the AEW International champion. This was his former friend Wheeler Yuta’s second time challenging OC for the belt, but there was a lot more animosity to this one due to Cassidy & Best Friends ongoing issues with Yuta’s new crew the Blackpool Combat Club.

Devastating piledriver by Wheeler Yuta on the ramp!



Watch #AEWDynamite Fight for the Fallen LIVE on TBS!@orangecassidy | @WheelerYuta pic.twitter.com/X1j4YRrTTX — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 17, 2023

The attitude and tactics Yuta’s learned from the BCC were on display as he targeted the various aches and pains Cassidy’s racked up while being a fighting champ. The arrival of Wheeler’s new mentors Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli almost distracted him and cost him the title, but Orange stayed focused, hit a Paradigm Shift to send Mox a message, and eventually rolled up Yuta to retain.

That was prelude for the BCC to attack...

Orange Cassidy retains the AEW International Title. But he isn't leaving without a beating by Blackpool Combact Club!



Watch #AEWDynamite Fight for the Fallen LIVE on TBS!@orangecassidy | @WheelerYuta pic.twitter.com/vc5KeLmd6D — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 17, 2023

...which brought out Chuck Taylor & Trent Beretta for the first time since their Parking Lot Brawl with Mox & crew. They were still banged up from that match on Rampage a couple weeks back though, and needed an assist from the other team that’s been involved in this feud, Lucha Bros.

But with the Blackpoolers armed to charge the ring with chairs in hand, Eddie Kingston returned from New Japan & the G1 to re-enter the feud! And with Mox, Claudio & Yuta on the run, Kingston through out a challenge for All In — Wembley Stadium Stampede!

Eddie Kingston is back from Japan and has issued a challenge to the BCC...



STADIUM STAMPEDE | #AEWAllIn



Watch #AEWDynamite Fight for the Fallen LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/snSPYwNZSE — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 17, 2023

It’s not clear who exactly will round out the two sides of this version the venue-wide war that AEW previous held at Double or Nothing 2020 and 2021, but we’ll update you that’s clarified.

UPDATE: The BCC will have three MYSTERY PARTNERS to even the odds against Eddie, OC, Trent, Chuck, Penta & Fenix...

Get complete results and coverage of everything on tonight’s Fight for the Fallen edition of Dynamite here.