Eddie Kingston returns to set-up Stadium Stampede for All In (UPDATED)

By Sean Rueter
Orange Cassidy opened the Aug. 16 Dynamite, making his 29th defense of the AEW International champion. This was his former friend Wheeler Yuta’s second time challenging OC for the belt, but there was a lot more animosity to this one due to Cassidy & Best Friends ongoing issues with Yuta’s new crew the Blackpool Combat Club.

The attitude and tactics Yuta’s learned from the BCC were on display as he targeted the various aches and pains Cassidy’s racked up while being a fighting champ. The arrival of Wheeler’s new mentors Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli almost distracted him and cost him the title, but Orange stayed focused, hit a Paradigm Shift to send Mox a message, and eventually rolled up Yuta to retain.

That was prelude for the BCC to attack...

...which brought out Chuck Taylor & Trent Beretta for the first time since their Parking Lot Brawl with Mox & crew. They were still banged up from that match on Rampage a couple weeks back though, and needed an assist from the other team that’s been involved in this feud, Lucha Bros.

But with the Blackpoolers armed to charge the ring with chairs in hand, Eddie Kingston returned from New Japan & the G1 to re-enter the feud! And with Mox, Claudio & Yuta on the run, Kingston through out a challenge for All In — Wembley Stadium Stampede!

It’s not clear who exactly will round out the two sides of this version the venue-wide war that AEW previous held at Double or Nothing 2020 and 2021, but we’ll update you that’s clarified.

UPDATE: The BCC will have three MYSTERY PARTNERS to even the odds against Eddie, OC, Trent, Chuck, Penta & Fenix...

