AEW Dynamite results, live blog (Aug. 16, 2023): Fight for the Fallen

AEW Dynamite, airing tonight (Aug. 16) at 8 pm ET on TBS.

AEW will be in Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena for the start of Fight for the Fallen week, and will be raising money for the Maui Food Bank to support those impacted by the Hawaiian wildfires. You can chip in here.

The show will feature Orange Cassidy’s latest International title defense, against his former friend and current Blackpool Combat Club member, Wheeler Yuta. The Young Bucks take on another team of brothers, The Gunns. Kenny Omega will talk to Jim Ross about his plans for All In and All Out, while Chris Jericho reveals if he’ll join The Don Callis Family. And MJF & Adam Cole will speak on the two matches they’ve got set for Wembley Stadium.

Also on tonight’s card: Dr. Britt Baker & The Bunny battle for the final spot in All In’s Women’s World title 4way, Jeff Hardy & Jeff Jarrett battle in the first ever Texas Chainsaw Massacre Deathmatch, Darby Allin & Nick Wayne take on Mogul Embassy’s Gates of Agony, and more!

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR AUG. 16