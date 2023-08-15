Collision struggled in its first night against football

The numbers are in for the ninth episode of AEW Collision on TNT.

Wrestlenomics reports the Aug. 12 Collision brought in 476,000 viewers and drew a .17 rating among 18-49 year olds. According to SpoilerTV, that was good for 11th place on cable.

All of that is an improvement over the previous week, when AEW went head-to-head with a WWE event for the first time in SummerSlam. Last Saturday was Collision's first time going up against something else it will have to compete with regularly, at least during the fall and early winter months — football.

NFL Network’s preseason games and coverage of them filled the cable top five on Aug. 12, and almost certainly drew viewers away from wrestling. ESPN's coverage of the UFC and boxing (foes AEW’s Saturday show was already familiar with) rounded out the top ten.

Pro football will only air on Saturdays during the pre-season this month and at the end of the regular season in December and January, but college football is a staple of the night throughout its schedule. This is the first indication of what Collision’s numbers might look like for the rest of the year.

We’ll see how that goes. In the meantime, here’s a look at Collision’s viewership and demo rating over the course of its brief history:

