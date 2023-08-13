Momentum is picking up for the All In card with two weeks remaining until the August 27 PPV in Wembley Stadium.

The current All In lineup includes:

AEW World Championship: MJF (c) vs. Adam Cole

MJF (c) vs. Adam Cole AEW Women’s World Championship: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Toni Storm vs. Saraya vs. TBD

Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Toni Storm vs. Saraya vs. TBD AEW World Tag Team Championship: FTR (c) vs. Young Bucks

FTR (c) vs. Young Bucks Coffin Match: Darby Allin & Sting vs. Swerve Strickland & AR Fox

Darby Allin & Sting vs. Swerve Strickland & AR Fox ROH World Tag Team Championship: Aussie Open (c) vs. MJF & Adam Cole (pre-show)

MJF and Adam Cole will square off in the main event for the AEW World Championship. A wrinkle was added when Cole asked MJF for a favor to compete for the ROH tag titles on that same evening. Now, the brochachos are pulling double-duty at All In.

It's not just a match. It's THE match.

MJF vs. Adam Cole in the main event for the #AEW World Championship LIVE on PPV at #AEWAllIn London on Sunday, August 27th, at the iconic @wembleystadium!



Tickets are still available at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq.@The_MJF | @AdamColePro pic.twitter.com/9p0i4eD3wI — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 13, 2023

The women’s world title picture became clear when AEW announced a four-way to honor the very first women’s match at the original All In. Hikaru Shida retained the title over Anna Jay to earn her spot. Toni Storm is using her contractual rematch to secure her presence. Saraya defeated Skye Blue with help from the Outcasts to be inserted as the UK star. The final slot will be determined with the winner between Dr. Britt Baker DMD and Bunny on Dynamite.

The Young Bucks accepted the challenge from FTR in a battle for legacy and AEW tag team gold.

It’s Sting! The Icon will be wrestling at Wembley Stadium to join Darby Allin in the fight against Mogul Embassy. The choice of duel is a coffin match against Swerve Strickland and AR Fox.

One more match appears to be a certainty.

CM Punk vs. Samoa Joe

Samoa Joe asked respectfully for another round to close out their rivalry. After not hearing an answer, Joe took matters into his own hands to coerce Punk into accepting by choking him out during the trios title fight on Collision.

That makes five matches for the PPV and one for the pre-show.

Kenny Omega plans to address his direction for All In in a sitdown interview with Jim Ross on Dynamite. Omega’s options might have a direct relation to whether or not Chris Jericho decides to join the Callis Family.

Another match that appears to be taking shape, but requires more steps in the process, is Orange Cassidy defending the AEW International Championship against Jon Moxley. Cassidy has a title defense against Wheeler Yuta on Dynamite. A successful outing from Orange might cause Moxley to demand a shot.

Are you liking what All In has to offer so far? How would you fill out the rest of the card?