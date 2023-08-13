CM Punk fired some shots at Hangman Page in a post-Collision promo

While he wasn’t in the locker room when the fight broke out, Adam “Hangman” Page was central to what’s become known as Brawl Out. Page’s on-screen allusion to the rumor that CM Punk was forcing Colt Cabana out of AEW during his World title program with Punk escalated tensions between The Elite & Punk. And we all know what happened when they boiled over after last year’s All Out.

As Punk returned to the company a couple months back, a few things were said which made it clear that the beef wasn’t completely settled. But things have been relatively smooth since... until Punk saw a “Carolina is Hangman Country” sign in the Greensboro, North Carolina crowd during his post-show untelevised promo.

Just because things aren’t on TV doesn’t mean they aren’t being recorded, though...

CM Punk buried Hangman Page in a post show interview after #AEWCollision pic.twitter.com/R1nQ01JQBL — Jase (@itsmejase_) August 13, 2023

“Earlier today, I went to a local supermarket and I figured out what they call him Hangman. It’s because the pegs in the toy aisle are full of Hangman action figures because no one wants to buy them. He’s a peg warmer unlike me who moves merchandise and pops ratings and sells toys.”

Punk would go on to poke a bit of fun at The Elite saying they’re the heart and soul of the company, but botched a line about the GTS. He blamed it on House of Black chopping him during their Trios title match, as he claimed he told them not to do that.

What to make of his remarks? Well, if they’re a shoot, it’s a reminder that Punk holds grudges. That’s not exactly news. He’d probably be a happier person if he could let some things go, but we’re not in his head and can’t know that for sure. His resentments have seemed to drive him throughout his career, and it could be that a lingering one with Page (and possibly his friends Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks) will be motivating him through this stage of it.

He could also be using the real world issue for an on-screen story. His friends Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler of FTR, who were in the ring with him as he talks action figure sales last night, will be facing The Bucks at All In in a couple weeks. Maybe that’s only the start of a longer Elite/CMFTR program that will weave the events of last summer into kayfabe?

Or it’s both: Punk’s still pissed AND they’re going to use that in their fictional world.

Let us know what you think. And stay tuned for a possible retort on Being The Elite or Dynamite this week.