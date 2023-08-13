It just ain’t the same without Daddy Ass

A few weeks ago, The Acclaimed teamed up with Daddy Ass to go after the AEW trios titles held by The House of Black. It was a rematch from Double or Nothing back in May and, sadly, it ended largely the same.

Daddy Ass was overwhelmed and pinned in the middle of the ring.

This time, he decided he was done. We know this because he took his boots off and left them in the middle of the ring, a symbolic gesture of retirement. He wouldn’t even acknowledge his beloved tag team partners on the way out.

Fast forward to this week’s episode of Collision and everyone loved that Max Caster and Anthony Bowens were back. But it just isn’t the same without Daddy Ass:

It’s their first match since Billy Gunn left his boots in the middle of the ring.



Will #TheAcclaimed be the same team without #DaddyAss in their corner?



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@platinummax | @bowens_official | @RealBillyGunn pic.twitter.com/7XpUpin67e — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 13, 2023

It sure is something special about pro wrestling that Bowens not being able to tell Daddy Ass to scissor him was a genuinely sad moment.

After they won their match, they made clear how much they love and miss him:

Anyway, here are all the videos from Collision this week: