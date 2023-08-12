Samoa Joe delivers a violent message to that coward CM Punk

Last week on Collision, Samoa Joe challenged CM Punk to a rematch at AEW: All In London at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, Aug. 27.

On tonight’s episode, Joe made it clear that he was sick of waiting for a response. He called Punk a coward and said the Real World Champion is acting like a real bitch. Joe implied he would respond to Punk’s silence with violence:

The King Of Television isn’t asking anymore.



Will Samoa Joe get what he wants?



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@SamoaJoe pic.twitter.com/3cy6vcQsR6 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 13, 2023

Punk and FTR challenged House of Black for the AEW world trios championship later in the main event. And wouldn’t you know it, Joe delivered on his threat.

In the closing moments of the match, Joe showed up out of nowhere to choke out Punk, leading to House of Black winning the match and retaining their trios gold.

There are two weeks to go until All In is here. Will Joe’s violent message be enough to convince Punk to accept his challenge?

I think we all know the answer to that question, but we’ll probably have to wait until next week for the match to become official.

What did you think of this angle, Cagesiders?