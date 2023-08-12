Ricky Starks is suspended by AEW

Last week’s (Aug. 5) episode of AEW Collision saw CM Punk retain the Real World Championship over Ricky Starks.

The legendary Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat was on hand as a special outside enforcer for that match. He played a key role in the finish, preventing Starks from cheating and then counting the fall for Punk. Starks was a sore loser after the match and whipped the hell out of the 70-year-old Steamboat with his own belt before being chased off by Punk.

Tonight’s episode of Collision opened with Tony Schiavone in the ring, informing us that Starks has been suspended from wrestling in AEW for 30 days as a result of his disgusting behavior. Starks was still in the building for an in-ring interview, though, where he made it clear that he now has a manager’s license.

This was a fire promo from Starks, who said Steamboat’s blood is on Punk’s hands for bringing him into a dangerous situation. Starting next week, Starks is going to set the whole damn company on fire, and a war is coming:

“You want a war? I’m gonna bring a war to your front door!”



"You want a war? I'm gonna bring a war to your front door!"

