AEW’s got a lot of irons in the fire right now. The company is rounding out the card for their Aug. 27’s All In PPV in London, and still needs to almost completely build the one for All Out a week later in Chicago.
But there’s always time for a marketing tie-in. AEW’s not shying away from the fact they’re doing one, either. In announcing a Texas Chainsaw Massacre Championship Deathmatch between Jeff Jarrett and Jeff Hardy for Dynamite this upcoming Wednesday (Aug. 16), they made Jarrett securing a sponsorship deal with the new Texas Chainsaw Massacre video game part of the angle.
In conjunction with @TXChainSawGame, THIS WEDNESDAY on #AEWDynamite, the FIRST-EVER Texas Chainsaw Massacre Death Match Championship will go down between @RealJeffJarrett and @JEFFHARDYBRAND!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 12, 2023
Don't miss Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite LIVE at 8/7c on TBS!
Obviously, the game is based on the long-running horror franchise. There have been a lot of cannibals from the Lone Star State featured in those movies since Tobe Hooper’s 1974 classic first hit theaters, but none more iconic than the one Jarrett teases in that promo. Will Leatherface join the likes of Robocop and Chucky in kayfabe lore?
August 12, 2023
We’ll find out Wednesday night, on a show that will boast the following line-up:
- Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Wheeler Yuta for the AEW International championship
- Jeff Jarrett vs. Jeff Hardy in Texas Chainsaw Massacre Deathmatch
- MJF & Adam Cole talk their two matches at All In
- Darby Allin & Nick Wayne vs. Gates of Agony (Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona)
- Britt Baker vs. The Bunny for the final spot in All In’s AEW Women’s championship 4Way
- Jim Ross sits down with Kenny Omega
- Chris Jericho reveals if he’s joining the Don Callis Family
