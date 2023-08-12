AEW announces Fight for the Fallen, proceeds go to Hawaiian wildfire relief

It’s often easy to make jokes about AEW owner, president & head of creative Tony Khan, but it’s difficult-to-impossible to hate him because he does stuff like this:

Based on the horrific fires in Maui,

I've changed AEW's upcoming schedule to provide assistance.



Next week on Wed/Fri/Sat, it's

AEW Fight For The Fallen 2023 on#AEWDynamite#AEWRampage#AEWCollision



Proceeds from AEW on 8/16 Nashville + 8/19 Lexington will go to @MauiFoodBank. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 11, 2023

“Fight for the Fallen” started off as a stand alone special, but the past three editions have been themed episodes of AEW television. Every one has raised money for a good cause (victims of gun violence in 2019, COVID-19 relief in 2020, domestic violence & sexual assault survivors in 2021, and marine wildlife preservation last year).

As Khan’s tweet says, the 2023 edition will send its proceeds to the Maui Food Bank as it helps those effected by the wildfires ravaging Hawaii’s second largest island. As of this writing, the death toll from the world’s latest environmental catastrophe has reached 80. An estimated 1,400 people have been forced into emergency shelters with more than 2,000 building damaged or destroyed by one of the deadliest fires in United States history.

In addition to next week’s Fight for the Fallen shows, Khan later announced the go home episode for Aug. 27’s All In would be AEW’s Fyter Fest-themed.

In conjunction with

Fight For The Fallen moving to next week @AEWonTV on @TBSNetwork/@TNTdrama to support @MauiFoodBank,

AEW Fyter Fest 2023 Presented by #AEWFightForever will now take place during one of our most important tv weeks ever, week after next,

go home week for All In! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 12, 2023

Like Fight for the Fallen, Fyter Fest started as a stand alone show before AEW launched Dynamite as its first weekly television show. In the year’s since, it’s been a name given to the company’s growing TV line-up for a week (or two, in the case of 2022’s edition). No charitable connection for this one, but there’s usually a video game one — and this year’s will be for AEW’s own Fight Forever.

So Fyter Fest is the one you can make your TK jokes about, if you’re so inclined. We’ll be busy giving him props for Fight for the Fallen.