 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

AEW Collision results, live blog (Aug. 12, 2023): CMFTR vs. House of Black

By Geno Mrosko
/ new
AEW’s Twitter

Here’s a place to check results and comment along with the new episode of AEW Collision, airing live tonight (Aug. 12) at 8 pm ET on TNT.

AEW is broadcasting this week’s show from Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Tonight, the “Real” AEW World champion teams with Tag champs FTR as the friends attempt to take the Trios titles off House of Black! Plus, TBS champion Kris Statlander & Willow Nightingale battle Mercedes Martinez & Diamante! We’ll also see if Punk has an answer to Samoa Joe’s All In challenge, along with lots of other build for that show coming up on Aug. 27 in London’s Wembley Stadium!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the Collision live blog kicks off once the show starts on TNT. It will be below this line here.

Enjoy the show!

AEW COLLISION RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR AUG. 12

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Cageside Seats Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your pro wrestling news from Cageside Seats