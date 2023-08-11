Thunder Rosa to wrestle tomorrow, should make full return soon

Signs have been pointing towards a return to the ring for former AEW Women’s World champion Thunder Rosa (she’s been back on the road with the company doing Spanish-language commentary for some time now). But now she’s shared specifics of just how close she is to a full comeback.

A vlog she released on her YouTube channel yesterday (Aug, 10) featured a conversation with AEW’s Dr. Michael Sampson. They discussed Roda’s progress, and revealed she’s be working an untelevised test match at the Collision taping in Greensboro, North Carolina tomorrow. Provided that goes well and the 37 year old from Tijuana feels okay afterwards, she should be fully cleared around the end of the month.

Rosa also posted the relevant clip from that vlog on X:

As you’ll likely recall, Rosa has been out of action since last summer with a back injury. She was champ at the time, and uncertainty about how long she’d be out briefly led to the creation of an interim title — and no small amount of controversy & backstage drama. That’s reportedly been addressed but is still alluded to in her conversation with Sampson, with Rosa thanking the doctor for always sticking up for her, and him saying her taking time off to address the issue was the right decision for her long-term health.

Rosa has been promoted as being part of the line-up for AEW Collision since before their Saturday show was even officially announced. We’ll see how and when they decide to move her from an announce desk to the ring, but it sounds like they might be able to do that next month.