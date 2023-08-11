Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Rampage, airing tonight at its 10 pm ET regular start time on TNT.

The latest edition of Rampage comes our way on tape from Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio (spoilers are here, if you’re interested - and if you are and choose to discuss them in the comments, please use the spoiler tag).

Tonight’s show features AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy vs. Johnny TV.

Also on the card: Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage, Saraya vs. Skye Blue with the winner going to the 4-way women’s title match at All In, ROH Tag Team Champions Aussie Open in action, and more!

Come right back here at 10 pm ET when Rampage kicks off on TNT. We’ll update the post with everything that happens on the show below the line.

Enjoy the show!

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS FOR AUG. 11