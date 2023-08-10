Roderick Strong explains why he chose AEW over WWE

Roderick Strong made his surprise debut for AEW in late April. At the time, many folks thought he was still injured and signed with WWE. Even most people in WWE didn’t seem to know he was no longer on their roster.

During an interview on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Roddy was asked about how he made the decision on coming to AEW. Here’s what he had to say about it:

“In August of last year, I got injured, and I was out for some time. When it was getting closer to the end of the year, my contract actually expired from WWE. ...I was rehabbing. I was in a pretty decent place, but not exactly sure what was gonna go on with me at the time. I had someone representing me, and just kind of reached out and was talking to both companies. It was one of those weird things that it just felt like it was inevitable, just kind of walking through a certain part of the process just to do it, when I really wanted to be with my buddies, and with my wife.”

The guy just wanted to be with his buddies (like Adam Cole) and his wife (Marina Shafir). Who can’t relate to that?

