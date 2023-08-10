The ratings and viewership data are in for this week’s (Aug. 9) episode of AEW Dynamite.

Per Spoiler TV, Dynamite netted 846,000 viewers for a 0.29 rating point in the 18-49 year old demographic.

These numbers are both down compared to last week’s 894K and 0.31, respectively. Even so, Dynamite’s numbers this week were good enough to finish first place on cable in the key demo, and that’s always the best spot to be in.

This week’s episode featured RVD’s AEW in-ring debut in an FTW championship match against Jungle Boy Jack Perry, as well as Young Bucks vs. The Hardys. It wasn’t enough to maintain last week’s viewership and demo rating from Dynamite 200.

Maybe that will change for next week’s episode which includes Chris Jericho making a decision about Don Callis, Kenny Omega addressing his plans for All In, Britt Baker vs. The Bunny for a spot at the All In women’s world title 4-way match, and more.

Here’s a breakdown of AEW viewership and rating in the 18-49 demo over the last year:

