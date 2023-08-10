It looks like AEW Dynamite is going head-to-head with NXT again

AEW has updated its schedule of events to include a Dynamite/Rampage taping for Tuesday, October 10, at the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri. The graphic for the event also sticks the phrase “Title Tuesday” onto this episode of Dynamite.

Last October, the Major League Baseball playoffs bumped an episode of Dynamite from Wednesday to Tuesday, and it’s believed the same reason is behind this change as well. Two MLB playoff games are scheduled on TBS on Wednesday, October 11, after all, while TBS has zero MLB playoff games scheduled for Tuesday, October 10.

Tuesday night is WWE NXT’s regular TV spot on the USA network, of course, so in all likelihood this move will lead to a head-to-head battle between the two wrestling shows on October 10.

NXT’s ratings happen to be spiking in recent weeks with Dominik Mysterio as the North American Champion. It’s rumored that WWE is really hoping NXT can chase down AEW Dynamite in the ratings. The black-and-gold brand may have a great chance to do exactly that when Dynamite moves off its regular night for a head-to-head showdown on October 10.

