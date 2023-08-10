AEW All In blows past WWE’s Wembley Stadium show in total tickets

AEW is breaking records with All In London at Wembley Stadium, which is the promotion’s next pay-per-view event scheduled for Sunday, August 27.

As of last weekend, the event officially had more tickets out than Hulk Hogan vs. Andre the Giant at WrestleMania 3.

AEW had another big day yesterday, with ticket totals now surpassing WWF SummerSlam 1992, an event headlined by Bret “The Hitman” Hart vs. The British Bulldog, which also took place at Wembley Stadium.

AEW All In

Sun, 27 Aug 2023

Wembley Stadium, London



Available Tickets => 4,702

Current Setup => 84,048

Tickets Distributed => 79,346



Resale => 1,601



They blew past the SummerSlam 92 European record of 79,127 with a big day today.

With All In currently sitting in third place on the all-time list, Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer says it’s just a matter of time until All In beats WrestleMania 32 and breaks the record for pro wrestling:

“They passed 79,127 today, so they are behind only [Jim] Londos and Kola Kwariani, and the WrestleMania at AT&T Stadium. And they will pass both of those...they will pass them both before the show. It will have the record before the show even happens.”

AEW is hyping up All In by calling it “The Biggest Event in Wrestling History.” With that in mind, the following four matches are officially booked on the card, with AEW also heavily teasing a rematch between CM Punk and Samoa Joe:

MJF (c) vs. Adam Cole for the AEW World championship

FTR (c) vs. The Young Bucks for the AEW World Tag Team titles

Darby Allin & Sting vs. Swerve Strickland & AR Fox in a Coffin Match

Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Toni Storm vs. Saraya/Skye Blue vs. Britt Baker/The Bunny for the AEW Women’s World championship

That card doesn’t look like The Biggest Event in Wrestling History (I mean, it doesn’t even include a Randy Orton vs. Edge match), but the ticket numbers say it’s a fitting description.

