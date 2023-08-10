AEW rolled into Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, for yesterday’s episode of Dynamite, where they also taped tomorrow night’s (Aug. 11) episode of Rampage.

AEW has advertised multiple matches for the card on Friday. Let’s see how the results panned out, courtesy of spoilers from Wrestling Observer Radio:

Darby Allin beat Brian Cage with the Coffin Drop.

AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy defeated Johnny TV. Blackpool Combat Club confronted Cassidy after the match. A title match between Cassidy and Wheeler Yuta was booked for next week’s Dynamite.

ROH World Tag Team Champions Aussie Open squashed The Outrunners. After the match, Aussie Open accepted MJF and Adam Cole’s challenge for a ROH tag team title match at Wembley Stadium.

Saraya won against Skye Blue to advance to the 4-way match for the AEW women’s world title at All In. The Outcasts attacked Blue afterwards. Madison Rayne returned from injury to make the save.

